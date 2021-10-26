Left Menu

Govt receives Rs 533 cr from 4 CPSEs as dividend

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:05 IST
Govt receives Rs 533 cr from 4 CPSEs as dividend
  • Country:
  • India

The government has received Rs 533 crore as dividend tranches from 4 CPSEs, including IRCON and NHPC, this fiscal year (FY), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

“IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore as dividend tranches to GoI,” the DIPAM Secretary tweeted.

As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 8,572 crore as dividend from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through the disinvestment of the minority stake in CPSEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021