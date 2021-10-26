GIBS Business School Bangalore awarded its prestigious Student Of The Year Award in a magnificent convocation ceremony

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): GIBS Business School Bangalore, one of the prestigious management institutes in India, has declared the STUDENTS OF THE YEAR award for the batches of 2018-20 and 2019-20. During the grand convocation ceremony, Stuti Bahri and Sanjay Reddy Doddavula were selected for 2020 and 2021, respectively, in the presence of several dignitaries. Both were given a prize of Rs 51 thousand each, along with medals and certificates.

GIBS's Student of the Year is a unique initiative in itself. The programme has been designed keeping in mind the all-round development of the students. The primary objectives of this programme include: To encourage young minds to be proud of their accomplishments.

To motivate and boost their confidence and to set examples of their brilliance. To ignite the spirit of GIBS, i.e., better learning, relearning, and performing, which will elevate them to reach greater heights in their future endeavors.

To instil the passion and responsibility within himself, becoming a leader who is ethically and morally strong to serve humanity. The selection of Student of the Year is part of a process. Students are tested on several parameters throughout the academic year. These criteria include Overall Academic Excellence, Attendance for the previous two academic years, Projects and Internships, Effective participation in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, Active participation in activities such as sports, NSS/NCC, Literary, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Representing and Organising Events and Fests, and many others.

This programme started in 2017 when Bharti Khushwaha was adjudged the Student of the Year. Sai Shankar Valasala was declared the winner in 2018, and Anmol Chogani was the winner of 2019. Every year, students strive to get this prestigious award through hard work and dedication. This year's programme at GIBS, Bangalore, was memorable in many ways. Where on the one hand, the winners of 2020 and 2021 were chosen simultaneously. On the other hand, the presence of many dignitaries made the event spectacular. This splendid Convocation ceremony was graced by Padmashri Prof. R M Vasagam, Veteran Space Scientist from India and a specialist in space systems including satellites and launch vehicles, Rear Admiral K R Srinivasan, AVSM, IN (Retd), Hydrographic and Oceanographic Expert, Chief Hydrographer, Government of India, Mr. P B Kotur, Head - Global Freshers Engagement Program at Wipro Limited and Mr. Ankit Piplani, India's leading presenter, anchor & entertainer.

Reiterating their commitment, GIBS management said that such events would continue to be held in the future. Many other programmes are being run along with Student of the Year, and many more are planned in future. Every effort is being made at GIBS to ensure the best future for the students. Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) Business School is located in Bangalore and was established in 2014. It offers PGDM and BBA in several specialisations.

