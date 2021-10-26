Left Menu

Healofy raises Rs 48 cr from Celestia, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:47 IST
Healofy raises Rs 48 cr from Celestia, others
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Pregnancy and parenting app Healofy on Tuesday announced a Rs 48 crore fund-raise in a round led by Celesta Capital.

Existing investors Omidyar Capita Network India, IPV, Venture Catalyst, Haldiram family office and others including Kunal Shah and Vijay Shekhar Sharma also participated in the round, as per an official statement.

The direct-to-consumer company also announced a USD 1 million debt raising from Stride Ventures.

The fundraising is aimed at consolidating its position in the market, the statement said.

One out of four women in early stages of motherhood in top 20 cities accesses the app on a monthly basis at present and it is processing 50,000 orders per month, its co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Aggarwal said.

"Healofy represents a sea change in how women in India access important health information about pregnancy and childcare while also lending a trusted voice regarding products that help on that journey," Sudhir Rao, Managing Director of Celesta Capital, said.

"We continue to be impressed by the team's application of their customer-first and product-led thinking that has evolved into a unique monetization model powered by their high-quality and affordable D2C range," Omidyar's principal Aditya Misra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021