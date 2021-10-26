Healofy raises Rs 48 cr from Celestia, others

Pregnancy and parenting app Healofy on Tuesday announced a Rs 48 crore fund-raise in a round led by Celesta Capital.

Existing investors Omidyar Capita Network India, IPV, Venture Catalyst, Haldiram family office and others including Kunal Shah and Vijay Shekhar Sharma also participated in the round, as per an official statement.

The direct-to-consumer company also announced a USD 1 million debt raising from Stride Ventures.

The fundraising is aimed at consolidating its position in the market, the statement said.

One out of four women in early stages of motherhood in top 20 cities accesses the app on a monthly basis at present and it is processing 50,000 orders per month, its co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Aggarwal said.

"Healofy represents a sea change in how women in India access important health information about pregnancy and childcare while also lending a trusted voice regarding products that help on that journey," Sudhir Rao, Managing Director of Celesta Capital, said.

"We continue to be impressed by the team's application of their customer-first and product-led thinking that has evolved into a unique monetization model powered by their high-quality and affordable D2C range," Omidyar's principal Aditya Misra said.

