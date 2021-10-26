Left Menu

Scindia flags off IndiGo's Shillong-Dibrugarh flight under UDAN scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 14:52 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually flagged off IndiGo's direct flight on Shillong-Dibrugarh route under regional connectivity scheme UDAN, an official statement said.

The return flight, which will operate three times a week, will have the duration of 75 minutes, it said. ''Due to the non-availability of any direct mode of transportation (till now), people were compelled to cover a long 12-hour journey by road and train to travel between Shillong and Dibrugarh,'' it mentioned.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

