Sri Lanka to expedite implementing tourism programme to attract tourists: report

Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has instructed officials to expedite the execution of a special promotion program to attract tourists from five major countries, including India, according to a media report.

Under the program, which has been chalked out targeting France, Britain, Germany, India, and Russia, the tourism department authorities will organize a face to face discussions with Sri Lankan tourism agencies and travel agencies in the five countries to take steps to woo tourists to the country, Colombo Page website reported on Monday.

''The directions to expedite the program implementation were given by the tourism minister to the officers in a bid to boost tourism. The program will target precisely France, Britain, Germany, India, and Russia,'' the report said.

The Minister also instructed the Tourism Promotion Bureau to expedite promotions in addition to Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

''It was also decided to give wide publicity in these promotions to Sri Lanka as a country that has successfully carried out Covid vaccination,'' the report said.

Tourism, which is among the main revenue-generating sources for the country, accounts for about five percent of the economy, with Britain, India, and China the main markets.

The number of international tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka declined in March 2020 by 70.8 percent in comparison to a year ago as the tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The tourism sector of Sri Lanka has been in bad shape since last year when the country was jolted by the Easter Sunday attacks, which killed over 250 people, including some Indians.

