Detel partners with Global Assure to provide roadside assistance to EV customers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:14 IST
Detel partners with Global Assure to provide roadside assistance to EV customers
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Detel on Tuesday said it has tied up with Global Assure to offer round the clock roadside assistance to buyers of its product range.

This association will aid the company to create a secure environment for ebike consumers while riding on the road in case of any urgent two-wheeler service/assistance required, the company said in a statement.

The pan-India assistance will cover breakdown support over the phone, emergency battery swapping facility, towing of e-bikes (in case of mechanical or electrical breakdown) within a radius of 40 km, towing for accidental cases, medical assistance, hotel accommodation assistance, ambulance assistance and much more, it added.

''Our goal is to make electric vehicles safe and secure throughout India. We are delighted to be working with Global Assure to provide roadside assistance to our customers. This organisation will help our riders travel in style and comfort without having to worry about on-road vehicle problems,'' Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

