Left Menu

IMFA Q2 PAT jumps over 3-folds to Rs 144 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:38 IST
IMFA Q2 PAT jumps over 3-folds to Rs 144 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) on Tuesday posted an over three-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 143.71 crore during the September quarter, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had Rs 43.73-crore PAT during the July-September period of the 2020-21 financial year, IMFA said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the company said its total income rose to Rs 657.97 crore from Rs 453.67 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were at Rs 454.15 crore as against Rs 396.73 crore in the year ago quarter. In a statement, IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said: ''In line with other commodity prices, ferro chrome too has been buoyant leading to a record quarter for IMFA in terms of topline and healthy profits.'' Headquartered in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value added ferro chrome with capacity of 2.84 lakh tonnes per annum. The company has manufacturing complexes in Therubali and Choudwar backed up by captive power generation of 204.55 MW (including 4.55 MW solar), and owns chrome ore mines in Sukinda and Mahagiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021