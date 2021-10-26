Left Menu

Virtusa names Amit Bajoria as CFO, makes 2 other key appointments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:00 IST
IT firm Virtusa Corporation has appointed former Wipro executive Amit Bajoria as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), along with other key appointments.

Ram Meenakshisundaram has been appointed as Virtusa's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while Samir Dhir has been named CEO - Global Markets and Industries.

These appointments report to Virtusa CEO Santosh Thomas, and are effective immediately, a statement said.

The announcements align to Virtusa's engineering roots while paving the way to an exciting future for the company, employees, partners and clients, Thomas said.

“The addition of Ram and Amit bolster an already solid leadership team, and their experience and track records will contribute to the growth path we're on. Samir has done a tremendous job in leading our Americas business, and I'm confident in his ability to build upon that success,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

