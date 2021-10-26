fischer India launches all-in-one solutions for facade systems

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): As fixing specialists, fischer offers architects, planners and craftsmen with necessary support starting from the planning phase to static calculations and on-time delivery to the construction site. The provision of planning software and instructions for installers are also a part of the service. There is more. Fischer also provides advise on the selection of the right systems so that building facade meets the ever-growing industry requirements.

Speaking on the occasion of the virtual launch, Managing Director of fischer India Mayank Kalra said, "At fischer, we proactively act in a way, that we not only meet our clients' and our partners' expectations but surpass them. We are grateful to the Designers, Planners & Construction fraternity as a whole for associating with us and looking forward to endeavour a journey together in the continuously evolving world of challenging facades." Our Guest of Honour, Dr. Saurabh Shiradhonkar, Assistant Professor, Department of Earthquake Engineering, IIT Roorkee spoke about the latest advancements in the construction industry and the need of quality Facade Systems.

The event also featured Christian Knoll, Managing Director of fischer System Tec who spoke about how the ventilated facade system has caught the attention of architects globally. He was followed by Dr. Thilo Pregartner, Head of Technology Transfer and Approval fischer SystemTec who shared his thoughts on the innovative fischer design software and why engineers should be familiar with the latest spring models. ACT (Advance Curtainwall Technology)

Jan Zimmermann, Business Development Manager for Facade Systems spoke about why the innovative and high-quality facade systems introduced by fischer, make it a safe & aesthetically pleasing solution and how fischer provides a complete system for ventilated curtain facade with innovative panel anchors and complete sub-structure systems. It is the key to a new facade aesthetic. It not only allows Architects, Consultants and Planners to create facade areas and joints without visible anchoring elements, but also provides unimagined design freedom with glass, stones, ceramic and many more materials. Cast-In Channels

Emil Blum, Product Manager for fischer Cast-In Channel Systems delivered a detailed presentation on how in the near future, the Cast-in solution will be the leading fixing method for new constructions. fischer Cast-in Channel systems refer to Cold formed & Hot rolled assortments, which act like pre-installed anchor, ensuring better load capabilities. The anchors in the fischer Cast-in Channel Systems ranges from round anchors to heavy duty I-shaped anchor. Cast-in Channel System diminishes the requirement for drilling, reducing the damage to structures providing flexibility of installation and ensuring a secure installation to withstand massive wind loads. Firestop

Constantin Wiegert, Head of Business Unit - Facade and Firestop Systems spoke about how the fischer Passive Firestop will help to reduce the spread of fire, smoke and toxic gases and greatly increase life safety of occupants and protection of property. Passive fire prevention is an integral component, which is designed and built into the fabric of the structure. The risk of fire can be minimized by dividing the building into a series of compartments/cells bounded by fire rated walls and floors. To maintain the firestopping integrity of a compartment/cell, any gaps, openings, voids or annular gaps within the fire rated walls or floors must be sealed with fischer approved or certified system to prevent the passage of fire, smoke and toxic gases. Anchor Fasteners

Fischer anchors are the industry benchmark, and the best performing anchors in the field of structural fixings. The performance of these anchors are supported by the numerous approvals and evaluations like ETA, ICC etc. Anchor design support to our customers and site training for installers and advising on the right anchor is what makes us a preferred brand in the industry. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)