Sarovar Hotels expand their footprint; open another hotel in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd. continue to expand their presence in Gujarat with the opening of Sarovar Portico, Morbi. With Sarovar Portico, Morbi, Sarovar will have 9 hotels in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh, Rajkot, SasanGir and Somnath.

Morbi known as the Ceramic and Tiles Hub of India is located in the heart of Saurashtra and reflects a spellbinding fusion of traditional Indian and European. Sarovar Portico is strategically located on national highway 8A, in the heart of Morbi town. A selection of 59 spacious rooms with contemporary decor and modern amenities makes it the ultimate choice for varied travellers.

The hotel is 50 kms away from the proposed airport, 20 kms from the Wankaner railway station and 14 kms from the Bus terminal and is a well-connected destination for leisure and business travellers. At Flavours restaurant, guests can explore distinct culinary options from Indian to Chinese to Continental dishes in delightful ambience and with lively staff.

Sarovar Portico, Morbi, houses Ghoshti, a meeting hall. The perfect venue for an official meeting, a conference, a social gathering or a wedding. The hotel offers a wellness spa facility. After a tedious day, guests can rejuvenate and pamper themselves at Wildflower. Morbi is not just limited to its well-established business hubs, but also offers convenient connect for leisure tourists to Mani Mandir and Nehru Gate, JultaPul and more.

