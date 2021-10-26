Left Menu

Sarovar Hotels expand their footprint; open another hotel in Gujarat

Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd. continue to expand their presence in Gujarat with the opening of Sarovar Portico, Morbi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:39 IST
Sarovar Hotels expand their footprint; open another hotel in Gujarat
Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd. continue to expand their presence in Gujarat with the opening of Sarovar Portico, Morbi. With Sarovar Portico, Morbi, Sarovar will have 9 hotels in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh, Rajkot, SasanGir and Somnath.

Morbi known as the Ceramic and Tiles Hub of India is located in the heart of Saurashtra and reflects a spellbinding fusion of traditional Indian and European. Sarovar Portico is strategically located on national highway 8A, in the heart of Morbi town. A selection of 59 spacious rooms with contemporary decor and modern amenities makes it the ultimate choice for varied travellers.

The hotel is 50 kms away from the proposed airport, 20 kms from the Wankaner railway station and 14 kms from the Bus terminal and is a well-connected destination for leisure and business travellers. At Flavours restaurant, guests can explore distinct culinary options from Indian to Chinese to Continental dishes in delightful ambience and with lively staff.

Sarovar Portico, Morbi, houses Ghoshti, a meeting hall. The perfect venue for an official meeting, a conference, a social gathering or a wedding. The hotel offers a wellness spa facility. After a tedious day, guests can rejuvenate and pamper themselves at Wildflower. Morbi is not just limited to its well-established business hubs, but also offers convenient connect for leisure tourists to Mani Mandir and Nehru Gate, JultaPul and more.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021