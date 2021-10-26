Left Menu

S.Korea's GL Rapha certified to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines

"This is the first time a foreign production partner of RDIF obtains a Russian GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate," the two said in a joint statement. RDIF and GL Rapha have agreed to produce more than 150 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:44 IST
S.Korea's GL Rapha certified to produce Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines

South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha has secured regulatory approval from Russia to produce and market the Sputnik family of coronavirus vaccines, the company and Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Tuesday.

The certification paves the way for the first overseas production of the shot to ease a supply shortage and allows GL Rapha to carry out the full production cycle, as opposed to other foreign manufacturers that rely on Russian-supplied ingredients. "This is the first time a foreign production partner of RDIF obtains a Russian GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate," the two said in a joint statement.

RDIF and GL Rapha have agreed to produce more than 150 million doses per year of Sputnik V. The certification comes more than a year after the two sides first started cooperation talks, which accelerated after Sputnik's Russian developer Gamaleya Research Institute transferred technology to GL last October, underscoring the complications facing global efforts to rapidly boost vaccine supply.

GL, which oversees the entire production of the vaccine from drug substance to packaging in its facility in Chuncheon, east of Seoul, has at least 10 million doses of Sputnik Light, the single-dose version of the vaccine, already in storage ready for shipment pending approval. "In total, the existing RDIF contracts with international partners enable the annual production of more than 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines per year outside of Russia," the companies said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021