Sanjay Ghodawat Group celebrates 25th Star Localmart inauguration with a promise of generating 25,000 employments in the Retail Industry by 2025

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving to be professional, entrepreneurial and commercial disruptors in a short span of time, Star Localmart has lived up to its novel idea of a 21st century retail franchise model by empowering local resources.

As the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), Star Localmart has not only ventured into an enterprising success, but has also been a shining example of an exquisite shopping experience and excellent customer care.

In order to celebrate the success of its achievements over its ﬁrst year, it decided to mark the occasion with the launch of its 24th and 25th Star Localmart stores in Islampur and Kolhapur, respectively. A grand celebration was hosted at Kolhapur to mark the inauguration, and it was graced with the presence of Mr Sanjay D. Ghodawat, (Founder & Chairman – Sanjay Ghodawat Group) & Mr Shrenik Ghodawat (Managing Director – Ghodawat Consumer Pvt Ltd) along with other prominent dignitaries at Devkar Panand, Kolhapur.

Mr Shrenik Ghodawat said, ''We are delighted to reach such an incredible feat in such a small span of time! We thank our customers, franchisees and employees for their unwavering support and faith. As entrepreneurs in the retail ﬁeld, we are excited to see the way Star Localmart is expanding its footprint and seeks to generate 25000 employment opportunities with over 3000 stores over the next few years. We look forward to enhancing the retail shopping experience further.'' Star Localmart is currently extending its franchise in parts of Maharashtra & Karnataka by establishing its presence in Kolhapur, Sangli, Ashta, Gargoti, Ichalkaranji, Vita, Islampur, Savlaj, Ratnagiri, Palus, Miraj, Khanapur, Kavlapur, Manerajuri, Athani Raibaug, and other locations.

With an ambitious aim to achieve a milestone of 3000 stores by 2025, Star Localmart is an exceptionally proﬁcient one-stop shopping destination for consumers looking for high quality and low-cost daily shopping needs like grocery and other domestic requirements.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670182/Star_Localmart_image.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505343/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Foundation_Logo.jpg For Star Localmart franchise enquiry contact: +91-7758999555 / 8484828672 For more details, please visit: https://www.starlocalmart.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)