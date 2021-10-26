Equity benchmark indices close in green as realty stocks skyrocket

Left Menu

The Indian equity market closed in the green on Tuesday as the realty and metal sector shares gain.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 16:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian equity market closed in the green on Tuesday as the realty and metal sector shares gain. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 383.21 points or 0.63 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 143.00 points or 0.79 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, which gained were the realty sector with a surge of 3.40 per cent and the metal sector with 2.89 per cent. All sectors managed to stay afloat today. Among stocks, the top contributor was Tata Steel, which surged 3.92 per cent to Rs 1,345.25 per share, followed by the company Titan at a surge of 3.20 per cent to Rs 2,456.80 per share. Nestle, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra too traded with a positive bias. However, IndusInd Bank cracked by 1.92 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank down by 1.43 per cent and Power Grid Corp by 1.30 per cent. (ANI)

