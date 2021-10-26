Left Menu

Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 86 pc to Rs 3,133 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 17:16 IST
Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 86 pc to Rs 3,133 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Axis Bank on Tuesday reported an over 86 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,133.32 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,682.67 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total standalone income during July-September 2021-22 rose to Rs 20,134.39 crore, from Rs 19,550 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank showed improvement on the asset quality front, as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans fell to 3.53 per cent of the gross advances by the end of September this year from 4.18 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Net NPAs, however, rose to 1.08 per cent from 0.98 per cent.

Bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the reported quarter fell substantially to Rs 1,735 crore from Rs 4,343 crore put aside in the year-ago period. Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 842.25 apiece on the BSE, down 0.33 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021