IITPL sets up plant for manufacturing of cath labs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based medical devices company Innovation Imaging Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IITPL) on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing of catheterisation labs (cath labs) here.

IITPL is a joint venture between VJ Technologies, New York, Ex-Alpha X-ray Promoters, Germany and India, and Innvolution Healthcare, New Delhi.

IITPL said it aims to manufacture 240 cath labs, which are both diagnostic and therapeutic medical equipment to treat cardio-vascular disease, in 12 months.

IITPL said in a statement it now has a presence in 67 cities across 16 states in India and aims to establish cath labs in every single district in the country by 2030.

