Kunal Chowdhry, Apollo Singapore Investments, co-invests in Pioneering COVID Management and Neutralizing Device Shycocan

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Apollo Singapore Investments, steered by Kunal Chowdhry, announced its investment in an easy-to-use, plug & operate indoor ‘Virus Attenuation Device’ by Shycocan. The device has proven 99.9%* efficacy in disabling the coronavirus in indoor areas and complies with regulatory standards & norms in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, UAE & South Africa. Businesses and indoor establishments like schools, hospitals, shopping centres, malls and even homes can resume normal life with the device plugged in.

“India is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and as a global investor, I’m constantly on the lookout for Indian products and services that have the potential to fulfil a real business problem or need and a product like Shycocan addresses & provides a solution for the pandemic. The device potently brings together the laws of physics, technology and health to solve a global problem. I have installed multiple units in my home in Singapore and am very pleased with its performance thus far. I am very proud to be associated with Shycocan and look forward to contributing to making the world a safer place in the years to come.” said Kunal Chowdhry.

Dr. Rajah Vijay Kumar, who holds patents of over 30+ inventions globally has invented & developed the device that consumes the same electricity as a 40W bulb to disable and neutralise the COVID virus in indoor spaces using the process of attenuation. This makes a virus or bacterium change to become harmless or less virulent.

Shycocan costs around Rs.25,000 in India and is currently available on Amazon and other platforms. When plugged in, it effectively covers an indoor area of 1,000 sq. ft. The device is chemical-free, non-toxic, doesn’t use UV rays and is 100% safe for humans, animals and the environment.

About Apollo Singapore Investments Pte Ltd.

Apollo Singapore Investments Pte Ltd. is a family office providing financial advisory and consultancy services. The family office, incorporated in 2014, invests across many asset classes including fixed income, global equities and start-ups. Significantly, in 2020, Apollo was involved in the world’s first HR Tech accelerator program out of Singapore with a focus on HR Tech companies in South and South-East Asia.

Led by Kunal Chowdhry, a Harvard Business School and Cambridge University alumnus, Apollo’s mission is to primarily invest in tech-focused companies that solve real business problems or fulfil essential needs.

Its investments in India include Box 8, FabAlley, FarEye, Wow! Momo and StoryXpress. Overseas, the company has invested in Graymatics, TrustSphere, impress.ai and Telr. Apollo’s most recent exit was in Gusto, a payroll and benefits company based in the United States, which was valued at over $10B in its most recent funding round.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)