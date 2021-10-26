Left Menu

IRB Infra reports Q2 net profit at Rs 42 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:28 IST
IRB Infra reports Q2 net profit at Rs 42 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,504 crore against Rs 1,169 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said toll collections have witnessed pre-COVID-19 levels across almost all BOT assets, with a meaningful pick-up in economic activity across the country.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of the company, said, "Despite the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second quarter was encouraging''.

"With the onset of festival season in India and more relaxations announced by the government, traffic movement is expected to significantly improve further resulting in much stronger H2FY22,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021