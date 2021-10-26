FM Logistic expects 35-40pc growth in India

The Indian arm of French third party logistics player FM Logistic is expecting a 35-40 growth in turnover this fiscal even as it remains focussed on developing Grade-A multi-client facilities, dedicated warehouses near the customers' manufacturing centres, and modern urban logistic hubs, its Managing Director Alexandre Amine Soufiani said on Tuesday.

Earlier, FM Logistic unveiled its new strategy, 'Powering 2020', which aims to double its global revenue to Euro 3-billion in 2030 from Euro 1.4 billion at present and centres on omnichannel supply chain services, urban logistics, sustainability, distribution and customer experience.

FM Logistic aims to become a reference partner in the field of sustainable, omnichannel supply chains, it said.

In India, FM Logistic is one of the top three contract logistics service providers. It has a presence over 90 locations and manages over 6 million sq ft of warehousing space. The company provides warehousing and distribution logistics services for the FMCG, retail, automotive, e-commerce, pharma, among others.

''Despite the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic, FM Logistic in India has proved its resilience. We recorded a growth of 58 per cent in turnover during the first half of this financial year and we aim to finish the year at 35-40 per cent growth,'' said Soufiani.

FM Logistic India is focussed on developing Grade-A multi-client facilities (MCFs), dedicated warehouses near our customers' manufacturing centers, and modern urban logistic hubs - all interconnected with an agile and dense transportation and last mile delivery network, he said.

"We continue strengthening our value added services like co-packing, automated labelling and last stage customisation for digital marketplace readiness," added Sofiani.

Last year, FM Logistic India added 10 lakh sq ft of warehousing space under its operations. This amounts to a 20 per cent growth in its footprint despite the pandemic situation, the company said.

FM Logistic said it is ready to cater to the rising demand for omnichannel commerce, especially in urban centres, which is driving demand for outsourced logistics services. The Indian arm of the company said it is already making significant progress in executing Powering 2030 as it has secured new contracts in the FMCG, retail, omni-channel, e-commerce and engineering sectors.

Supply chains today need to be tailored to the needs of each and every channel. Sustainable Omni channel services are the need of the hour. To further strengthen its omnichannel fulfillment capacity, it said, adding FM Logistic will be expanding its network of large MCFs, supported by investments in automation connected to a full network of urban logistic hubs.

To cater to the growing demands of customers in urban areas, the company is developing a network of technology-driven, sustainable and compliant urban logistic hubs. These in-city hubs are designed to offer a full range of sustainable omnichannel services, it said.

These services include order fulfillment, last stage packaging customisations, digital marketplace, last stage readiness and cross docking while green last mile delivery, too, is part of the offer thanks to its EV charging points enabled infrastructure, the company said.

These in-city hubs are connected to FM Logistic's large MCFs located outside city limits thus, enabling the offer of a complete portfolio of supply chain services. FM Logistic will also cater to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities by setting up warehousing infrastructure there, according to the company.

