UK sets out new nuclear plant funding model

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain plans to adopt a new model to fund the building of nuclear projects, known as a regulated asset base, in a bid to attract more domestic investors such as pension funds and insurers, the government said on Tuesday.

The government said the plan, which has also been used for previous major infrastructure projects like Heathrow's Terminal 5, should also cut the cost to consumers in the long run. It added that negotiations over a Sizewell C project were ongoing.

