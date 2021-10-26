A Huge Content Marketing Opportunity is Available for Creators, say Experts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 26 (ANI/Newsvoir): Leading content marketers and brand custodians in the country and the world believe content marketing needs have increased tremendously in the past two years. And consumers, communities along with the growth of regional content and digital entrepreneurship will continue to drive content marketing in the coming years. Renowned speakers, thought leaders and think tanks from the content marketing and brands space had gathered for conversations covering the aspects of Fintech, EdTech, Enterprise and Brand-building with respect to content at the recently held Global Content Summit 2021 called Elevate. The 10-hour virtual content summit that brought together the biggest names from a broader spectrum of industries and the globe was organised on Saturday, 23 October. Elevate witnessed the participation of more than 50 industry speakers and think tanks as part of the panel discussions. The Summit attracted more than 3000 attendees. Content generation and marketing opportunities have grown multi-fold in the past two years, Consumers, communities, regional content and digital entrepreneurship will continue to drive the growth of the content marketing industry that currently stands at USD 400 billion, Market experts were speaking at Elevate - the Global Content Summit, 2021.

Commenting on the success of the Summit, Anirudh Singla, Co-founder and CEO, Pepper Content said, "Elevate - the global Content Summit 2021 - is an offering from Pepper Content that provides a unique platform to content marketers, creators, brands, investors and startups across the spectrum to have a futuristic conversation and build strategies of growth. We at Pepper Content are extremely thankful to all speakers, guests and delegates, who made the event a success." "Content marketing is one of the most effective marketing strategies in the current world. But with so many companies utilising this strategy, it has become increasingly difficult to keep up with the competition. Hence, to succeed in content marketing at this time, brands must have an excellent understanding of their customer's needs and work on developing a strategy that meets those needs better than their competitor's strategy does."

Speakers at Elevate were of the view that there is a need to focus on producing high-quality, relevant content to drive the creator's economy and catch the consumers' eyeballs. And creators need to be consistent at producing content. "Content by definition is a long-term game. Authenticity is an important aspect of content creation," said Ankur Warikoo, Content Creator and Co-founder, Nearby. And there is also a need to focus on building communities. "With the growth in marketing opportunities, there is a need to focus on building communities. Driving deeper relationships and collaboration is at the core. There is a need to invest in communities that enable growth. Such a strategy ropes in everyone - from customers to business associates and partners. Simultaneously, there is a need to understand the real pulse of the communities around us," said Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO, Sheroes.

Content marketing specialists and leaders reiterated the importance of regional content. The pandemic-led developments over the past two years have forced companies to recognise the role of content marketing. Content marketing is evolving, and it is no longer just about blogs. Many new factors are shaping the future of content marketing, such as OTT platforms and video content. "OTT platforms are a prime example of dubbing the content in different languages according to the traction a particular content is getting," said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Pratillipi. "Having a particular content made available in a particular language or dialect makes it so much more relatable. In terms of engagement, the more the content is available in different dialects, the more it hits home to the audience," said Supriya Paul, Director and Co-founder, Josh Talks.

Established in October 2017 by Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar, alumni of BITS Pilani, the company has over 400+ customers and is already creating exceptional products around content with more than 30,000+ freelance creators applying to Pepper. Pepper Content has raised $4.2 million Series A funding led by Lightspeed India. With this funding, it plans to enter newer content categories such as video and audio, expand into new geographies like Southeast Asia, and scale up its current product. Some of the angels who participated in this funding round are Beerud Sheth (Founder, Upwork.com), Balaji Srinivasan (Coinbase CTO, ex-GP at a16z), Gaurav Munjal (Founder, Unacademy), Aakrit Vaish (Founder, Haptik), Miten Sampat (ex-CSO, Times Internet), Akhil Paul (Caparo Group), Utsav Somani (iSeed/AngelList), and Dilip Khandelwal (Ex-MD, SAP Labs India). This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

