Sanofi India net profit at Rs 530 cr in Sep quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:12 IST
Drugmaker Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 529.8 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, aided by Rs 489.2 crore gain from the sale of its nutraceuticals business. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 132.9 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

Sanofi India board in its meeting held on July 27 had approved a transaction for slump sale and transfer of its nutraceuticals business to Universal Nutriscience for a consideration of Rs 587 crore.

The transaction was closed on September 27.

During the period under review, the company has accounted for a gain of Rs 489.2 crore from the transaction, which was disclosed as an exceptional item.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 754.5 crore as compared to Rs 686.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Sanofi follows a January-December financial year.

