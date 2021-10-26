Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Q2 consolidated net up 2 pc at Rs 316 cr

Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a 1.93 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 316 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales in the domestic market. The company said its domestic revenues increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,087 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:25 IST
Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a 1.93 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 316 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales in the domestic market. The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 310 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal. Net sales increased to Rs 2,103 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,985 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a regulatory filing. The company said its domestic revenues increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,087 crore. However, it reported a 13 per cent dip in the US revenues at Rs 284 crore. ''Sales were lower due to price erosion in the base business and lack of new approvals pending re-inspection of facilities,'' it added.

