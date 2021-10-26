Left Menu

Tech Mahindra shares close with nearly 3 pc jump after Q2 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:39 IST
Tech Mahindra shares close with nearly 3 pc jump after Q2 earnings
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday settled with a gain of nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit.

The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 during the day on BSE. Later, it settled at Rs 1,562.90, a gain of 2.53 per cent.

On NSE, it jumped 2.57 per cent to close at Rs 1,630.

In volume terms, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.69 crore on NSE.

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

The Mahindra Group company's overall revenue was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and higher by 6.4 per cent when compared with the preceding June quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021