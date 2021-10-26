Tech Mahindra shares close with nearly 3 pc jump after Q2 earnings

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday settled with a gain of nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit.

The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 during the day on BSE. Later, it settled at Rs 1,562.90, a gain of 2.53 per cent.

On NSE, it jumped 2.57 per cent to close at Rs 1,630.

In volume terms, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.69 crore on NSE.

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

The Mahindra Group company's overall revenue was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and higher by 6.4 per cent when compared with the preceding June quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020.

