Left Menu

Mahindra Electric Mobility launches Treo in Nepal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:55 IST
Mahindra Electric Mobility launches Treo in Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, on Tuesday said it has launched its electric three-wheeler Treo in Nepal priced at Nepalese rupee 8.4 lakh (around Rs 5.40 lakh) (ex-showroom).

The lithium-ion-powered Treo is being imported to Nepal through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) form and is being manufactured at Mahindra's Bengaluru facility in India, Mahindra group said in a statement.

The company has introduced the Treo 'soft top' variant in the country and bookings for the same have started in select areas of southern Nepal's Terai region, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd CEO Suman Mishra said, ''Nepal is a fast-developing economy, with eco-friendliness as well as long term sustainability on its agenda. With the Nepal government promoting electric vehicles the time is just right for us to launch our range of electric three-wheelers here.'' Agni Energy, Mahindra's authorised EV distributor, will sell the Treo in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021