Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1953 hours: DEL58 BIZ-MORTH-2NDLD CHILD PASSENGER-SAFETY MoRTH proposes 40 kmph speed limit for motorcycles with child pillion passenger New Delhi: To introduce safety measures for child passengers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed that the speed limit of a motorcycle, with a child up to 4 years of age being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph.

DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets build on gains amid firm global cues; RIL leads charge Mumbai:Equity indices darted up for the second straight session on Tuesday as healthy corporate results and upbeat global cues reignited risk appetite after the recent spell of weakness. DEL52 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee recovers 12 paise to close at 74.96 as crude oil eases Mumbai:The rupee snapped its two-session losing streak to settle 12 paise higher at 74.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and losses in crude oil prices.

DEL60 BIZ-GOVT-ECOMMERCE Govt issues 202 notices to e-commerce players for violating country of origin norm New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday said it has issued 202 notices to e-commerce players for incorrect declaration of 'country of origin' on products on their platforms in the last one year.

DEL28 BIZ-FINMIN-DA HIKE DA hike to 31% effective from July 1: FinMin New Delhi: Dearness Allowance for central government employees has been hiked to 31 per cent of the basic pay from 28 per cent with effect from July 1, 2021, the Finance Ministry said.

DEL44 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines marginally; silver moves lower by Rs 287 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined marginally by Rs 5 to Rs 47,153 per 10 gram following weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM18 BIZ-DABUR ADVERTISEMENT Dabur withdraws ad on Karwachauth, tenders unconditionally apology New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG player Dabur has withdrawn its advertisement on Karva Chauth showing a lesbian couple celebrating the festival in the ad campaign of its Fem Creme bleach and has issued unconditionally apology.

DCM25 BIZ-SHAHRUKH KHAN-AD Drug controversy has not dented Shahrukh Khan’s popularity as brand: Experts New Delhi:Shahrukh Khan is one of India’s most loved “human brands”, and while the drug controversy may have paused his endorsement engagements, it has not dented the superstar’s popularity among corporates, as per industry experts. DCM41 BIZ-LD-ZEE-BOARD-MEETING Zee Entertainment cancels board meeting due to lack of quorum New Delhi:Media major Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has cancelled its board meeting, scheduled to be held on Wednesday for considering the results for the July-September quarter, due to lack of quorum.

DCM47 BIZ-SAT-KOTAK AMC Kotak Mahindra AMC gets relief from SAT; tribunal partly stays Sebi order New Delhi:The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has partly stayed a Sebi order, which had directed Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company to refund a part of the investment management and advisory fees collected by the fund house from the unit holders. DCM53 BIZ-ESHRAM-REGISTRATION Over 5 cr unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal in 2 months: Govt New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said over five crore people have registered in two months on the e-Shram portal, which is India's first national database on unorganised sector workers. PTI RUJ RUJ

