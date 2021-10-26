Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30
Sudan's civil aviation authority suspended on Tuesday all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until Oct.30, the airport said on its Facebook page.
Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, after a day of deadly clashes, to demonstrate against the military takeover.
