Gati Q2 profit at Rs 45 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:40 IST
Gati Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 45.49 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 10.81 crore in the year-ago period, Gati said in a filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated total income increased to Rs 401.31 crore in July-September 2021 over Rs 337 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Gati Ltd and its five subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the business of express distribution, contract logistics, e-commerce logistics, and fuel stations.

