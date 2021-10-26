Left Menu

Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:45 IST
Sudan's civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until Saturday, the airport said.

The head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters that the suspension was due to the current events in the country. Ibrahim Adlan said Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights.

Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday after deadly clashes the previous day to demonstrate against the military takeover.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

