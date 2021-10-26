Left Menu

BUZZ-Tesla rally eclipses Ford's market cap, day after joining trillion dollar club

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:49 IST
** Electric carmaker's shares rose as much as 6.8% to touch a record high of $1,094.94 in morning trading, briefly adding about $70 billion to its market cap - Ford was valued at ~$62 billion as on Monday's close ** TSLA set for fifth consecutive session of gains

** On Monday, TSLA's market capitalization crossed a trillion dollars, becoming the fifth U.S company in the elite trillion dollar club ** TSLA's $1 trillion club run was powered by its biggest-ever order - 100,000 electric cars for car rental firm Hertz

** TSLA's market value is miles ahead of its major rivals; Toyota Motor at $284.11 bln, General Motors Co at $83.85 bln and Stellantis NV at $63.68 bln ** TSLA's rally has also boosted shares of other electric carmakers with Lordstown Motors, Nikola Corporation , Li Auto, Xpeng Inc, Blink Charging , Fisker Inc and Canoo Inc all up between 2.8% to 5.6%

** TSLA stock has gained ~53% YTD

