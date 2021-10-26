Zensar Technologies net profit rises 7.5pc to Rs 94.4cr in Sep quarter

Zensar Technologies on Tuesday reported a 7.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 94.4 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

It had posted a profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the year-ago period, Zensar Technologies said in a statement.

The company's operating revenue rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,050.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 936.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

''Q2FY22 has been one of our strongest quarters in the recent past, with revenues seeing a sequential quarter-on-quarter growth of 12.3 per cent on a constant currency basis. This performance is bolstered by broad-based growth across all geographies, service lines, and verticals,'' Zensar Technologies CEO and Managing Director Ajay S Bhutoria said.

He added that different regions have posted strong performances, with new clients being added and incremental business being driven from existing clients.

''We continue to build competency and scale in focus on strategic growth opportunities (SGOs) such as Experience Services, Advanced Engineering and Data Analytics in addition to our core services. We added new leadership across our markets and SGOs, bringing in diverse industry experience and vision,'' Bhutoria said.

As Zensar's business expands, it is transforming demand fulfilment and talent acquisition to stay competitive in a highly competitive talent market, he added.

Navneet Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer at Zensar Technologies, said the company has delivered a strong quarter with robust revenue growth and its headcount crossed 10,000 associates.

''Our PAT has increased by 8.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Our net cash position continues to be strong. We also completed salary increments across the board effective July 1, 2021, which was the second such hike in this calendar year,'' he added.

Its total headcount stood at 10,375, while voluntary attrition was at 23.2 per cent.

