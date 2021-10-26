Left Menu

IEX seeks shareholders nod to issue bonus shares

Indian Energy Exchange IEX will seek shareholders approval to issue bonus shares through postal ballot notice. The company has issued postal ballot notice to seek approval of shareholders on a proposal to issue bonus shares to members, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:20 IST
IEX seeks shareholders nod to issue bonus shares
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will seek shareholders’ approval to issue bonus shares through postal ballot notice. The company has issued postal ballot notice to seek approval of shareholders on a proposal to issue bonus shares to members, a BSE filing said. The board had approved and recommended on October 21, 2021, to issue of bonus equity shares of rupee one each credited as fully paid-up to eligible members of the company in the proportion of two new fully paid-up equity share of rupee one each for every one existing fully paid-up equity shares of rupee one each held by them, by capitalising a sum not exceeding Rs 59,91,13,022 out of the company’s free reserves and capital redemption reserve as on March 31, 2021.

The results of the postal ballot/e-voting will be announced not later than two working days of the closure of the e-voting i.e., on or before Monday, November 29, 2021, at the corporate office and will be displayed at the corporate office and intimated/communicated to BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, where the equity shares of the company are listed.

The company will also seek members approval to increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association.

The current authorised share capital is Rs 40,25,00,000 divided into 40,25,00,000 equity shares of rupee one each. The company proposes to increase its authorised share capital to Rs 1,00,00,00,000 divided into 1,00,00,00,000 equity shares of rupee one each to cover the issuance of bonus shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021