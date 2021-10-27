Left Menu

Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 01:11 IST
Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30

Sudan's civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum's international airport until early Saturday, its head told Reuters a day after the military seized power.

Ibrahim Adlan said the suspension was due to the current events in the country, adding that the airport will reopen at 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Saturday. Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights, he added.

Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the military takeover https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/telecommunications-interrupted-sudan-after-coup-2021-10-26 after a day of deadly clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct final 'risk-benefit assessment'

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to con...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021