Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost
Analysts had expected a figure of $16.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data. "We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models.
Demand for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc's AWS and Alphabet Inc-owned Google Cloud has surged since last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut offices and schools, pushing more activity online. Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment, which includes Azure, rose 31% to $17 billion. Analysts had expected a figure of $16.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. The company's revenue rose to $45.32 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of about $43.97 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Microsoft
- Google Cloud
- Azure
- Cloud
- Amy Hood
- Amazon.com Inc's
ALSO READ
Microsoft Translator now translates more than 100 languages
Google Cloud unveils carbon footprint tracker, satellite imagery suite
Microsoft transforms Windows Subsystem for Linux into Windows 11 app
Google Cloud's new tool lets you measure, reduce carbon footprint
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?