Godrej Properties ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, (GRESB) for a second consecutive year

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced today that GRESB, an organization that provides Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world has recognized Godrej Properties as a Real Estate Development Sector Leader globally for listed residential real estate.

Each year GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world who have excelled with their leadership and commitment as real estate sector leaders with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry. Godrej Properties has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year retaining its leadership position with the highest GRESB score amongst listed residential developers. Amongst 450 listed real estate companies across the globe, GPL's Public Disclosure score too has been improved significantly with a score of 100 and a rating of A. The company's ESG disclosures are prepared in accordance with GRI requirements and are externally assured to meet the highest standards of transparency and integrity. Godrej Properties is the only real estate developer in India to achieve this global recognition.

Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, ''Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact, and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej. This prestigious global recognition will further motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG performance across all aspects of our business.'' About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 124 year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved. Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third party certified green buildings. In 2020 and again in 2021, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices. In 2017, GPL was one of the founding partners of the Sustainable Housing Leadership Consortium (SHLC), whose mission is to spread sustainable development practices across the Indian real estate sector. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 300 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018. About GRESB: GRESB is a mission driven and investor led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. The 2021 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,500 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 700 infrastructure funds and assets. Combined, GRESB represents US $5.7 trillion in real asset value. The reported ESG data is used by more than 130 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

