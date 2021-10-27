India's Leading Precision Oncology Company 4baseCare Joins Hands with US Based Cellworks to bring AI-driven Personalised Cancer Care in India

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4baseCare, a precision oncology company in India, today announced a collaboration with Cellworks Group, Inc., a US-based company and world leader in Personalized Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology. As a part of this association, the organisations will further their capabilities in personalised cancer care and treatment strategy based on advanced clinical insights through genomics-based molecular profiling and biosimulation.

The collaboration aims to deliver greater insights to the oncology fraternity, predict patient therapy responses and enable therapy selection resulting in optimal treatment outcomes.

4baseCare has developed a strong portfolio of Cancer gene panels to identify actionable insights for personalised cancer therapy. Within these, the TarGT Absolute test from 4baseCare is the most comprehensive test with a whole-exome and transcriptome approach to identify DNA and RNA alterations in 20,000 genes.

The comprehensive molecular insights of 4baseCare's TarGT Absolute test will be further advanced through Cellworks personalised cancer therapy predictions for front-line and refractory patients and will guide oncologists in India to select the optimal treatment strategy for each patient. In addition, knowing each patient's response to therapies prior to treatment will enable oncologists to personalise drug selection, avoid unnecessary treatments and improve patient outcomes. The Cellworks Biosimulation Platform and Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) utilises next genome sequencing (NGS) data and other patient-specific data, such as transcriptomics, to predict individual patient responses to therapies. Cellworks' biosimulated predictions are made available to the physician and patient based on a Therapy Response Index (TRI) within Cellworks Singulaä, and Cellworks Venturaä reports. Speaking on the strategic collaboration, Hitesh Goswami, CEO, 4baseCare, said, ''We are constantly working towards delivering our promise of precision medicine to help personalise the treatment for Indian cancer patients. With this collaboration, for the first time, Indian oncologists would have access to the most advanced bio-simulation based molecular reports for personalising treatment of their cancer patients.'' ''We look forward to collaborating with 4baseCare and utilising TarGT Absolute to provide oncologists in India with personalised therapy predictions that improve patient outcomes,'' said Michele Macpherson, Chief Business Officer at Cellworks Group. Website | LinkedIn | Twitter About 4baseCare 4baseCare, An Illumina Accelerator Company, is engaged in the development of cutting-edge precision oncology solutions, using advanced genomics and next-gen digital health technology, to personalise patient care in oncology. They have developed a unique set of comprehensive genomic panels which allows oncologists to choose the optimal targeted therapy for their patients.

About Cellworks Group Cellworks Group, Inc. is a world leader in Personalized Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology. Using innovative multi-omics modelling, computational biosimulation and Artificial Intelligence heuristics, Cellworks predicts the most efficacious therapies for patients. The Cellworks unique biosimulation platform is a unified representation of biological knowledge curated from heterogeneous datasets and applied to finding cures. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671262/4BaseCare_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

