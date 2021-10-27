Home improvement retailer Wickes flags tepid quarterly sales

Wickes Group flagged on Wednesday that its third-quarter sales slowed compared with last year when the home improvement retailer benefited heavily from a surge in do-it-yourself projects by people stuck at home during the lockdowns.

Like-for-like sales for the three months ended Sept. 25 dipped 1.6%, compared with a year-ago period, even as the numbers remained 16.3% above 2019 levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)