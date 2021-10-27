Wissen Technology Expands its Presence in India, Sets up New Centre of Excellence in Bangalore

The company has successfully delivered USD 1 billion worth of projects for more than 20 of the Fortune 500 companies Bengaluru, Karnataka, India ( NewsVoir) The US-based specialised technology services provider Wissen Technology has further expanded its presence in India by setting up a new Centre of Excellence in Bangalore to cater to its BFSI clientele. This new facility, coming up in Kadubeesanahalli, Outer Ring Road, is Wissen Technology's third office in Bangalore and sixth in the country. Wissen Technology, which is a specialized technology company delivering high-end technology consulting for organizations in the Banking & Finance, Telecom, and Healthcare domains, has three more Centres of Excellence with one each in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. With the new facility in Bangalore, Wissen intends to accelerate engagements by offering digital transformation capabilities and solutions in areas like cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning for fintech businesses. This new Centre of Excellence, which can seat 250 employees, will be a critical component in the company’s growth. Commenting on the development, Raghu Pareddy, CEO, Wissen Technology said, “The Banking and Finance industry is experiencing a seismic shift. Banks are turning to digital natives like Wissen Technology to build digital platform capabilities and deliver exceptional service at scale. Banks are working on the business imperative of creating futuristic systems and architecture by putting technology at the core of their organization.'' Established in the year 2000 in the US, the company has global offices in the US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with best in class infrastructure and development facilities. The company has successfully delivered USD 1 billion worth of projects for more than 20 of the Fortune 500 companies. Wissen offers an array of services that include Application Development, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Big Data & Analytics, Visualization & Business Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud, Mobility, Agile & DevOps, Quality Assurance & Test Automation and Infrastructure Management. About Wissen Technology Wissen Technology is a specialized technology company delivering high-end technology consulting for organizations in the Banking & Finance, Telecom, and Healthcare domains. Established in the year 2015, Wissen Technology is a part of the Wissen Group (Since 2000) and have offices in US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico, and Canada with 900+ employees. Wissen has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years (2020-2022) and voted as the Top 20 AI/ML vendor by CIO Insider in 2020. Image: Raghu Pareddy, CEO of Wissen Technology with the team PWR PWR

