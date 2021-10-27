Left Menu

Bitcoin slips on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to its lowest in a week and a half, taking losses since its all-time high to over 13% - though the digital currency is still on track for its best month since February. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 3.7% to $58,100, its lowest since Oct. 15.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:15 IST
Bitcoin slips on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to its lowest in a week and a half, taking losses since its all-time high to over 13% - though the digital currency is still on track for its best month since February.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 3.7% to $58,100, its lowest since Oct. 15. It has lost 13% since it hit an all-time high of $67,016 on Tuesday.

Bitcoin's losses were down to traders taking profit from its recent rally, said Tony Sycamore, analyst at Australian investment platform City Index. The digital currency has notched up gains of almost 35% so far this month, which if maintained would be its best performance in eight months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021