Eight injured as BEST bus rams into dumper truck in Mumbai

The incident occurred this morning when the bus route no 22 was on its way to Pydhonie in south Mumbai from Marol.A CCTV grab shows a speeding BEST bus ramming into the dumper truck from behind at a traffic signal on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, one of the arterial roads, around 7.15 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Eight persons were injured, five of them seriously, on Wednesday when a BEST bus rammed into a dumper truck from behind in Dadar area in Mumbai, a civic official said.

The injured persons included three women passengers and the driver and the conductor of the bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. The incident occurred this morning when the bus (route no 22) was on its way to Pydhonie in south Mumbai from Marol.

A CCTV grab shows a speeding BEST bus ramming into the dumper truck from behind at a traffic signal on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, one of the arterial roads, around 7.15 am. Due to the impact, a passenger standing in the bus door was thrown out on the road while other passengers jumped out. Meanwhile, the official said all the eight injured passengers are admitted at civic-run Sion Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital informed that the condition of five injured persons, including the bus driver, conductor and three passengers, is serious while the other three are ''stable''.

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade did not respond.

According to the ''Road Accidents In Maharashtra 2020'' statistics, Mumbai had witnessed 1,812 road accidents, in which 349 persons were injured, 1,740 others sustained grievous injuries and 443 minor injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

