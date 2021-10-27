Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 376 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:31 IST
Indian Overseas Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 376 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IOBIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Wednesday posted a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the July-September quarter of this fiscal to Rs 376 crore compared to Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank also came out of the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework during the reported period.

Total income for the quarter ending September stood at Rs 5,376 crore as against Rs 5,431 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset front, the bank witnessed a good performance with the net non-performing assets (NPA) falling to 2.77 per cent of the net advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 4.30 per cent a year ago.

''Net NPA has stood at 2.77 per cent which is within prescribed RBI guidelines,'' IOB said in a release.

In value terms, net NPAs fell to Rs 3,741 crore from Rs 5,291 crore.

Gross NPAs stood at 10.66 per cent (Rs 15,666 crore), down from 13.04 per cent (Rs 17,660 crore).

Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 1,036.37 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,192.55 crore in year-ago period.

IOB shares traded at Rs 22.60 apiece on BSE, up 1.80 per cent over the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

