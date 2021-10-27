Bunge raises full-year profit outlook on food and renewable fuel demand boost

Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday as the U.S. agricultural commodities trader benefits from rising demand for food and renewable fuel following easing of some pandemic restrictions.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge expects full-year adjusted income to at be at least $11.50 per share from previous outlook of at least $8.50 per share.

