Bunge raises full-year profit outlook on food and renewable fuel demand boost
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:38 IST
Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday as the U.S. agricultural commodities trader benefits from rising demand for food and renewable fuel following easing of some pandemic restrictions.
St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge expects full-year adjusted income to at be at least $11.50 per share from previous outlook of at least $8.50 per share.
