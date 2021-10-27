Left Menu

Bunge raises full-year profit outlook on food, renewable fuel demand boost

Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday for the third time this year as the U.S. agricultural commodities trader benefits from rising demand for food and renewable fuel following easing of some pandemic restrictions. "Looking ahead, we expect the favorable market trends to continue.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:46 IST
Bunge raises full-year profit outlook on food, renewable fuel demand boost

Bunge Ltd raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Wednesday for the third time this year as the U.S. agricultural commodities trader benefits from rising demand for food and renewable fuel following easing of some pandemic restrictions.

"Looking ahead, we expect the favorable market trends to continue. We are well-positioned to help our customers across the supply chain address the challenges in meeting increasing consumer demand for sustainable food, feed and fuel," Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said. St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge now expects full-year adjusted income to at be at least $11.50 per share from previous outlook of at least $8.50 per share.

Bunge's results offered the latest look into how the world's largest grain traders navigated the coronavirus pandemic and the shifts it triggered in food and fuel demand as consumers cooked more meals at home and avoided unnecessary travel. Net income attributable to Bunge rose to $653 million, or $4.28 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $262 million, or $1.84 per a share, a year earlier.

Revenue totaled $14.12 billion, up from $10.16 billion a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021