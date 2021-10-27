Left Menu

MP: Elderly woman found infected in RT-PCR test at Indore airport prevented from boarding Dubai flight

A 72-year-old woman was not allowed to board the Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday after she tested positive for coronavirus at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport here following which she was admitted to a COVID care centre, an official said.Every passenger of the weekly Indore-Dubai flight is subjected to undergo the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:00 IST
"Every passenger of the weekly Indore-Dubai flight is subjected to undergo the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport. Today, 104 passengers were examined and among them, a 72-year-old woman was found coronavirus positive," health department's medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI.

The infected woman is a resident of Indore's Bijalpur area. She had already taken both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, she said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have admitted her to a COVID-19 care centre, though she was not having any symptoms of the disease. Till recently, she had not travelled anywhere outside Indore," Dr Kourav said.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai flight on September 15 and October 13, respectively, after they tested positive for coronavirus during the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

