MP: Elderly woman found infected in RT-PCR test at Indore airport prevented from boarding Dubai flight
A 72-year-old woman was not allowed to board the Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday after she tested positive for coronavirus at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport here following which she was admitted to a COVID care centre, an official said.Every passenger of the weekly Indore-Dubai flight is subjected to undergo the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport.
- Country:
- India
A 72-year-old woman was not allowed to board the Indore-Dubai flight on Wednesday after she tested positive for coronavirus at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport here following which she was admitted to a COVID care centre, an official said.
"Every passenger of the weekly Indore-Dubai flight is subjected to undergo the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport. Today, 104 passengers were examined and among them, a 72-year-old woman was found coronavirus positive," health department's medical officer Dr Priyanka Kourav told PTI.
The infected woman is a resident of Indore's Bijalpur area. She had already taken both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, she said.
"As a precautionary measure, we have admitted her to a COVID-19 care centre, though she was not having any symptoms of the disease. Till recently, she had not travelled anywhere outside Indore," Dr Kourav said.
Earlier, a 26-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were prevented from boarding the Air India's Dubai flight on September 15 and October 13, respectively, after they tested positive for coronavirus during the Rapid RT-PCR test at the Indore airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore-Dubai
- Priyanka Kourav
- COVID
- Bijalpur
- Dubai
- Kourav
- Air India's
- Indore
ALSO READ
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for 'bullying'
New Zealand seeks to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations amid persistent cases
Turkey records highest daily COVID-19 cases since April
WHO: Global health community prescribes climate action for COVID recovery
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people