Digital transformation at BPCL in collaboration with Deloitte India delivering impact

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has picked Deloitte India to implement an ambitious digital transformation project that aims to enhance the customer experience across all touchpoints by providing a single view of products and services across business units.

'Project Anubhav' has been ''well received by customers and other stakeholders making an impact in the initial phase of deployment'', the company said in a statement.

BPCL chose Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) as their technology partner for the project to help build, design and implement various customer-focussed digital initiatives.

''These various initiatives will enable customers and other stakeholders to interact with each of BPCL's six business units of retail, industrial and commercial (I&C), LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), lubricants, gas, and aviation,'' it said.

Initiated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital transformation is aimed at delivering a unified and coherent customer experience, bringing trust, convenience, and personalisation in the delivery of products and services across business units to customers.

''To attract, acquire, and retain customers, BPCL is aiming to provide a unified, consistent and touchless self-service experience to its 8.5 crore families consuming cooking gas, over 10,000 I&C customers, and over 1.2 crore vehicle owners who tank up every day at BPCL's fuel stations,'' the statement said.

With a single view of the customers across business units and through the power of data, the oil and gas major would be able to understand trends and consumption patterns and drive customer solutions across business units.

Implemented in phases, the impact of 'Project Anubhav' is already visible — customers can now engage in real-time conversations with BPCL through the chatbot 'Urja' on the BPCL website and on WhatsApp, resulting in over 25 crore messages in over 1.3 crore interactions across 13 languages.

Over 7,000 businesses have also contacted the Urja Chatbot to initiate interaction with BPCL's B2B businesses for their needs.

Ufill, the smart, secure, swift fuelling solution launched across 65 cities, has generated more than Rs 8 crore within the first month of its launch.

The digital nerve centre 'IRIS' has integrated over 16,700 retail outlets, 80 retail terminals, 53 LPG plants and more than 25,000 tankers, helping build a tamper-proof distribution network. IRIS can monitor over three million digital signals received through IOT sensors in the supply chain and updates concerned stakeholders with early warnings for emergencies.

The corporate digital centre at BPCL's head office in Mumbai gives an end-to-end view of its entire value chain in a 24-meter-long digital wall visually tracking key metrics. This enables senior leadership in rapid decision making.

Mechanics, automobile workshops and lubricant retailers use the 'Hello BPCL' mobile application to redeem MAK Lubricant vouchers worth Rs 5 lakh daily, the statement said.

It added that a world-class customer relationship management (CRM) platform enables their front-end sales team to manage their sales and service activities seamlessly, reducing lost sales through automated indenting and monitoring In view of the much-needed consolidation, Deloitte India designed and validated high-fidelity wireframes and clickable prototypes for a mobile app 'Hello BPCL' as the one-stop-shop for BPCL's products and services.

''The real success of this transformation is that we are now able to provide a single view of our products and services to our customers and at the same time provide a tamper-proof system that delivers quality and trust to our customers and business partners.

''These technologies and innovations will build operational scale, strengthen our market share, and add to our continued growth trajectory,'' said, Arun Kumar Singh, chairman and managing director of BPCL.

BPCL is reaping the benefits by creating this distinct advantage for themselves and their stakeholders. ''A programme of this scale requires vision, energy and speed of execution,'' said Romal Shetty, president consulting at Deloitte India. ''For businesses to thrive in the new normal, they also need to collaborate within their ecosystem and outside; we cannot achieve this transformation in silos.'' For BPCL and Deloitte India, the next phase in the digital transformation is now focussed on the I&C business that caters to large institutional customers. One such initiative is the end-to-end cycle of ordering online, including visibility and tracking of orders through an e-commerce platform.

The loyalty platform of the retail business catering to individual vehicle owners (SmartDrive), fleet owners (SmartFleet) and corporates (PetroCorporate) is also being upgraded to a much-advanced loyalty programme (ALP), slated for release before the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)