Samara Capital, others form Marengo Asia Healthcare

Samara Capital, along with Havells Family Investment Office and Godrej Family Investment Office, have come together to form Marengo Asia Healthcare, a platform to operate multispecialty hospitals.

The three have ''invested together to form Marengo Asia Healthcare, a platform with a vision to emerge as one of the leading Indian multispecialty hospital chains, which shall stand for patient-first approach and clinical excellence'', according to a statement.

It did not divulge financial details.

The platform will focus on creating clinical partnerships to bring global expertise and enhance the patient experience.

A team of professionals will manage the platform led by Raajiv Singhal who comes with over 25 years of global healthcare experience.

''The platform commits to deploy a sizeable pool of capital in investing and partnering with hospitals in India. Marengo Asia Healthcare stands committed to bringing in the highest level of ESG (environment, social and governance) standards and making a positive difference in the healthcare sector,'' said Abhishek Kabra, managing director of Samara Capital.

Raajiv Singhal, founding member and managing director of Marengo Asia Healthcare, said, ''Our endeavour is to create a platform with 'Patient First' approach in which all decisions are taken keeping the patient in the centre, while bringing the latest medical and technological advances to the patient.'' Singhal added that Marengo Asia Healthcare will be a preferred place of working for all professionals, both medical and non-medical, who are committed to the principle of 'Patient First'.

Samara Capital is an India-focused investment firm. Since its inception in 2007, Samara Capital has invested over USD 1.5 billion across multiple investments in companies spanning consumer products and retail, healthcare and pharma, and banking and financial services.

Samara Capital's few investments in the healthcare sector include companies such as Thyrocare, AIG Hospital and Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

Singhal is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, with an extensive experience of over 25 years in the healthcare industry. He previously headed prestigious hospitals like Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, and Care Group of Hospitals, Hyderabad.

