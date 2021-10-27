Left Menu

Reliance Power posts Rs 49 cr loss for Sept quarter

Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.05 crore for September quarter 2021 mainly due to lower revenues.The company logged a profit of Rs 105.67 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.Total income stood at Rs 1,886.82 crore in the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:52 IST
Reliance Power posts Rs 49 cr loss for Sept quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.05 crore for September quarter 2021 mainly due to lower revenues.

The company logged a profit of Rs 105.67 crore in the same quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Total income stood at Rs 1,886.82 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,626.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said it is on track to reduce its debt by Rs 3,200 crore in this fiscal year. The group is engaged in only generation of power.

Reliance Power, a part of Reliance Group, is India's leading private sector power generation and coal resources company.

It has one of the largest portfolios of power projects in the private sector, based on coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy, with an operating portfolio of 5,945 megawatts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021