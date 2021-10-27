Startek Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 India Market Leadership Award

Mumbai [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Startek (NYSE: SRT) (the "Company"), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2021 India Market Leadership Award in Customer Experience Outsourcing Services. This recognition is presented to Startek for its ability to deliver end-to-end digitally-enabled customer experience solutions, proven domain expertise and business continuity practices that enhance the brand value and experience of its client's customers. With its innovative engagement strategy supported by analytics, intelligent automation, and omnichannel platforms, Startek combines digital technologies and human-assisted solutions to deliver a differentiated customer experience (CX). Startek's commitment to innovation is evident in its investment in the Startek Cloud model, which leverages security-rich features such as digital integration, built-in artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities, and omnichannel platforms.

"Digital and Automation are the linchpins of our customer success programs," said Gurpal Singh, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia and ASEAN at Startek. "The pandemic has been a catalyst for change-bringing transformation to the forefront and enabling us to redefine and build differentiated customer experiences. This recognition is a reaffirmation of our relentless focus on a customer-centric business model, building long-term client partnerships and our teams, who have continually improved our clients' CX quotient." "Startek boasts subject matter experts across major markets to provide functional and vertical know-how for all customer engagements, omnichannel, and digital solutions-- to strengthen its advisory capabilities. Furthermore, its in-depth insights into buyer and vertical-specific pain points enable Startek to navigate its sales strategy optimally and enhance value for its clients in a customized manner," said Krishna Baidya - Director Asia-Pacific ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

The award recognizes Startek's ability to assess and deploy CX best practices and core digital solutions across its customer value chain, including intelligent automation, insight-driven analytics, and omnichannel CX platforms. The selection process involved a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Startek excelled in many categories, such as growth strategy excellence, technology leverage, product differentiation, brand strength, and customer service experience. Frost & Sullivan estimates that the India Customer Experience market will continue to expand at a 4.8% compound annual growth rate until 2026, driven by fundamental changes in consumer behaviour and demand for a better customer service experience. In India, Startek employs over 18,000 CX specialists across 17 campuses. The company serves diverse industry segments such as Telecom, Retail & Ecommerce, BFSI, and Hi-Tech. Startek has embraced the future of work with a hybrid delivery model of brick-and-mortar and cloud-enabled work-from-home (WFH) solutions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)