Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex falls by nearly 207 points

The Indian equity market closed in the red on Wednesday as the metal and banking sector shares dragged.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:11 IST
Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex falls by nearly 207 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equity market closed in the red on Wednesday as the metal and banking sector shares dragged. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 206.93 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 57.40 points or 0.31 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors, the sectors which plummeted were the metal sector with a decline of 1.82 per cent and the banking sector with 1.12 per cent. However, the Information Technology sector gained by 1.01 per cent, followed by the TECK sector at 0.76 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Asian Paints, which surged 4.42 per cent to Rs 3,094.20 per share, followed by Sun Pharma up by 1.45 per cent to Rs 825.35 per share. Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), and UltraTech Cement too traded with a positive bias. However, Axis Bank cracked by 6.52 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance down by 4.70 per cent and Bajaj Finserv by 1.85 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021