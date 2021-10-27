Bunge raises 2021 profit outlook on higher food, renewable fuel demand

Bunge Ltd reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday for a third time this year amid improved demand for food and renewable fuel as pandemic restrictions have eased. Although volumes in the U.S. agricultural commodities trader's core agribusiness and its refined and specialty oils units were down, robust oilseed processing margins propelled the earnings beat for Bunge.

"We expect the favorable market trends to continue. We are well-positioned to help our customers across the supply chain address the challenges in meeting increasing consumer demand for sustainable food, feed and fuel," Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said. St. Louis, Missouri-based Bunge now expects full-year adjusted income to be at least $11.50 per share, up from a previous outlook of at least $8.50 per share.

Bunge's results offered the latest look into how the world's largest grain traders navigated the coronavirus pandemic and the shifts it triggered in food and fuel demand as consumers cooked more meals at home and avoided unnecessary travel. Bunge and rival agribusinesses Archer-Daniels-Midland Co , Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, known as the ABCDs of grain trading, are thriving as some pandemic restrictions have been lifted. ADM on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit jump.

Adjusted profit in agribusiness, Bunge's largest segment, rose 10% in the third quarter. Its ocean freight business benefited from soaring freight costs. Rising demand for vegetable oils to produce renewable diesel helped more-than-double the refined and specialty oils unit's profit, while milling segment earnings dipped on higher input costs.

Net income attributable to Bunge rose to $653 million, or $4.28 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $262 million, or $1.84 per a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share, up from $2.47 a year ago, topped the consensus estimate of $1.42, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue totaled $14.12 billion, up from $10.16 billion a year earlier.

