HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak delivers budget speech and spending review

Finance minister Rishi Sunak was expected to announce multi-billion-pound public investments alongside tight controls on day-to-day outlays in a budget speech and three-year spending plan on Wednesday. Below are highlights of Sunak's speech in parliament:

ON INFLATION The House will recognise the challenging backdrop of rising inflation. Inflation in September was 3.1% and is likely to rise further - the OBR expect CPI to average 4% over next year. The majority of this rise in inflation can be explained by two global forces. First, as economies around the world reopen, demand for goods has increased more quickly than supply chains can meet...

The pressures caused by supply chains and energy prices will take months to ease. It would be irresponsible for anyone to pretend that we can solve this overnight. ON FISCAL POLICY

In terms of our fiscal policy, we are going to meet our commitments on public services and capital investment… …but we are going to do so, keeping in mind the need to control inflation. ON OBR FORECASTS

Thanks to this government's actions, they forecast the economy to return to its pre-COVID level at the turn of the year – earlier than they thought in March. Growth this year is revised up from 4% to 6.5%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 6% in 2022, and 2.1%, 1.3% and 1.6% over the next three years. In July last year, at the height of the pandemic, unemployment was expected to peak at 12%. Because of the actions we took to support our economy… …we have been more successful than previously feared in preventing the long-term economic damage of COVID. The OBR have today revised down their scarring assumption from 3% to 2%.

ON COVID Today’s Budget does not draw a line under COVID; we have challenging months ahead.

GOVERNMENT AIMS Employment is up. Investment is growing. Public services are improving. The public finances are stabilising. And wages are rising. Today’s Budget delivers a stronger economy for the British people: Stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.

For too long, far too long, the location of your birth has determined too much of your future. Because the awesome power of opportunity shouldn’t be available only to a wealthy few ... but be the birth right of every child in an independent and prosperous United Kingdom. (Compiled by Kate Holton and Costas Pitas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)